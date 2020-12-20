15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Indian Army DRDO ATAGS
December 20, 2020

Indian ATAGS gun best in the world, no need to import, says DRDO

by News Team
Shailendra Gade said the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer is the best gun in the world with the capability to strike targets at the longest range of 48 kilometers.
Photo: Astra air to air missile
Astra Mk2 missile will destroy enemy aircrafts at a distance of 160 kilometers
DRDO Airbus Air India A320 Awacs
DRDO gets nod to convert 6 Air India Airbus A320s into Awacs

DRDO ATAGS: A top Indian defence scientist Sunday endorsed the homemade Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for boosting Indian Army’s firepower as it grapples with an aggressive Chinese PLA in Ladakh region, saying with the gun ready to be produced in the country in short span of time, the army does not need to import the weapon system.

Top DRDO scientist and ATAGS project director Shailendra V Gade said the gun system was far better than the legendary Bofors in the Indian Army and any other artillery guns in the world including the ATHOS gun offered by Israeli defence giant Elbit Systems.

Shailendra Gade said the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer is the best gun in the world with the capability to strike targets at the longest range of 48 kilometres.

READ: Indian Air Force conducts combined guided weapon firing drill in Andhra Pradesh

He said the indigenous gun can meet the Indian Army’s full requirement of 1,800 artillery guns systems and there was no need for imports in this field.

Elbit Systems ATHOS Artillery Gun.

Elbit Systems ATHOS Artillery Gun. (Official Photo)

ATAGS has already fired over 2,000 rounds in Sikkim near the China border and Pokhran near the Pakistan border.

READ: Indian Navy leases predator drones from General Atomics

The ATAGS has been developed by the DRDO, and it is produced by Indian defence companies – Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

READ: RBI expert group suggests hiking promoters’ stake to 26%

Photo: Astra air to air missile
Astra Mk2 missile will destroy enemy aircrafts at a distance of 160 kilometers
Previous Post
India, Japan discuss security cooperation as Chinese threat looms large
Nobuo Kishi, defence minister, Japan
Next Post
You May Also Like
Photo: Astra air to air missile
Astra Mk2 missile will destroy enemy aircrafts at a distance of 160 kilometers
DRDO Airbus Air India A320 Awacs
DRDO gets nod to convert 6 Air India Airbus A320s into Awacs
Indian Navy Pilot Nishant Singh Mig 29K
Indian Navy pilot Nishant Singh laid to rest
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

Nobuo Kishi, defence minister, Japan
India, Japan discuss security cooperatio...
Indian Army DRDO Pinaka Rocket
DRDO testfires long range Pinaka rocket ...
Malabar Naval Exercise 2020
Malabar 2020: India, US, Australia, Japa...
PM Modi, Mike Pompeo Mark T Esper
India-US BECA Agreement: US says will he...
Syed Salahuddin, Hizb chief.
Modi Govt names 18 Pakistan based indivi...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: