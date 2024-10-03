Indian Army’s Akashteer System: New Delhi, India – The Indian Army has significantly enhanced its air defense capabilities with the acquisition of 100 Akashteer systems, advanced Air Defense Control and Reporting Systems (ADCRS) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These systems will serve as a crucial asset in safeguarding the country from aerial threats, including missile and rocket attacks.

The delivery of Akashteer systems marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to modernize its defense infrastructure and bolster its military’s self-reliance.

The Ministry of Defence contracted BEL for the production of these systems in March 2023, under a contract worth nearly $26.7 million (Rs 2,000 crore). BEL successfully delivered all 100 units to the Indian Army by September 30, 2024, meeting critical operational timelines.

Akashteer Air Defense Control and Reporting Systems – ADCRS

Akashteer is a sophisticated, integrated control and reporting system designed to neutralize enemy threats swiftly. It is capable of managing all aspects of air defense for the Army, integrating multiple radar systems, sensors, and communication technologies into a single operational framework.

The system provides a real-time battlefield view, allowing military personnel to detect, track, and engage aerial threats such as incoming missiles or enemy aircraft. It brings together various surveillance assets, radar systems, and communication nodes, enabling precise coordination of air defense operations. This enhances the Indian Army’s ability to monitor airspace and deliver timely responses to any imminent threats.

Akashteer’s versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of operational environments. Whether deployed along contested borders or in strategic urban areas, the system strengthens the Army’s capability to protect key assets and infrastructure from aerial attacks.

Indian Army inducts BEL’s Akashteer System

The integration of 100 Akashteer systems into the Indian Army’s defense architecture is particularly critical in the context of evolving global threats. Recent missile attacks in regions like Israel have highlighted the importance of having robust air defense systems capable of responding to advanced and high-speed missile threats. Akashteer offers India the ability to monitor and respond to such attacks in real-time, reducing the risk of damage to strategic assets and military installations.

With the successful induction of Akashteer, the Indian Army has further fortified its defense against missile and rocket attacks, making it better equipped to handle potential conflicts or hostile incursions. This acquisition comes at a time when regional security concerns, including tensions with neighboring countries, have underscored the need for India to upgrade its defense systems.

The manufacturer of Akashteer, Bharat Electronics Limited, has been a leader in indigenous defense technologies. Its expertise in building complex, integrated systems has allowed India to develop advanced capabilities independently, keeping pace with global technological advancements in defense.

