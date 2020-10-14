Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane to visit Nepal

Lt General PGK Menon takes charge of Fire and Fury Corps at Ladakh border

At a time when India-Nepal bilateral relations have been facing difficulty due to a boundary dispute that erupted last year, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit the neighbouring country in November, Nepal Army said in a statement.

India and Nepal are at loggerheads over construction of roads in border areas, which Nepal also claims as its own. This year Nepal protested opening of a border road in state of Uttarakhand that terminates at India-Nepal-China tri-junction.

Nepal’s criticism of opening of the border road by India, prompted General MM Naravane to observe that perhaps a third force, an indirect reference to China, was behind the protest by Nepal.

In a tit-for-tat response, Nepal approved a new political map which shows some of the areas claimed by Nepal.

Though the dates of his visit are yet to be fixed by both sides, top Nepal government officials told media that the visit could take place from November 3 at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, General Purna Chandra Thapa.

