India-US Army conduct Yudh Abhyas military exercise

India-US Yudh Abhyas military exercise: Indian and US Armies have started their regular joint training exercise Yudh Abhyas (Practice of Warfare) in desert state of Rajasthan in western India, Indian Army said on Monday.

Yudh Abhyas military exercise is being conducted in Mahajan Field Firing Range in the state.

“Opening ceremony commenced with unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘The STAR- SPANGLED BANNER’,” said Indian Army.

A US Army contingent, comprising of a Brigade Headquarters and a Battalion group of 2nd Battalion the 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team comprising of 270 persons landed at Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The 14 days military exercise schedule is focused upon joint training on Counter Insurgency environment under United Nations mandate.

The opening ceremony was held today at Mahajan Field Firing Range. Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of 170 Infantry Brigade welcomed the US contingent.

Indian Army officer impressed upon both the contingents to achieve optimum cohesion and inter operability to achieve the military objectives of the exercise.

He stressed upon importance of free exchange of ideas, concepts, best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other’s operational experiences as well enhance situational awareness

A number of aerial platforms including newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter WSI ‘RUDRA’, MI – 17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of Indian Army, will be utilised in the exercise.

The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each others rich experience in counter insurgency operations. Besides counter insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise, said Indian Army.

