General Rawat opens third Joint Logistics Node in Mumbai

Joint Logistics Node: Indian military opened a new joint logistics node (JLN) in the country’s industrial capital Mumbai on Thursday. The logistics node will integrate the assets of all three services, Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in the region with the aim to optimally utilise all the resources in an economic manner.

“This initiative would accrue advantages in terms of saving of manpower, economise utilisation of resources, besides financial savings. It would enhance joint inter-operability between Services and go a long way in improving the logistics processes of the Armed Forces to enhance jointness between the three Services,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The MoD said all future wars will be conducted by the three Services in an integrated manner.

Sound logistics support in all stages of war

“To enable our Armed Forces to conduct successful operations, it is essential that they be provided with sound logistics support during all stages of war,” added the ministry.

The JLN which was opened by India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat through a video link from New Delhi is the third such node in the country, first two being Guwahati in north-eastern state of Assam and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The defence ministry said further strengthening of integrated logistics would enable armed forces to operate in all areas and across all spectrum of warfare seamlessly.

READ: HAL earns record Rs 22,7000 crore last year

More Joint Logistics Nodes (JLNs)

Successful functioning of these three JLNs would prove to be important stepping stone for opening of more JLNs in different parts of the country, said the government.

The MoD said the Joint Operations Division under the aegis of Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff actively pursued and enabled establishment of three Joint Logistics Nodes (JLNs) as the first but concrete step towards logistics integration of the three Services.

The Government issued the sanction letter for the establishment of JLNs at Mumbai, Guwahati and Port Blair in October 2020. Two Joint Logistics Nodes at Guwahati and Tri-Services, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Port Blair were operationalised in January this year.

READ: NAL rolls out Hansa-NG trainer aircraft

The three JLNs will provide integrated logistics cover to all the three Services for small arms ammunition, rations, fuel, general stores, civil hired transport, aviation clothing, spares and engineering support in an effort to synergise the operational effort of the Armed Forces.

READ: PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh to celebrate 50 years of independence

India to create theatre commands

India plans to create three integrated theatre commands to tackle security challenges at its eastern, western and southern borders. In addition to this, a joint logistics command would also be created.

Under India’s first chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, Indian military has started to combine its resources to avoid wastage and duplication with a bid to ensure optimal utilisation of national resources in a war.

After taking charge in January last year, General Rawat started the work on a joint air defence command and a maritime theatre command, which are expected to be operationalised by the middle of this year.

In his addresss, General Bipin Rawat emphasised on the need to work towards greater logistics integration and urged the Services to put in concerted efforts to achieve cost cutting as well as modernisation.

READ: Covid Vaccine: President Kovind receives first dose at Army Hospital in Delhi

General Rawat also released the the Standing Operating Procedure of the Mumbai’s Joint Logistics Node on this occasion.

READ: Government gives more financial powers to senior military commanders

Like this: Like Loading...