DRDO testfires anti-radiation missile Rudram

We can make any type of missiles for armed forces: DRDO

India’s anti-radiation missile Rudram: In a major boost to Indian military’s capability to neutralise anti-air and anti-aircraft defences of an enemy, the country’s apex defence research and development organisation – DRDO – tested anti-radar, anti-radiation missile Rudram on Friday. The Rudram missile was fired from Indian Air Force’s frontline air superiority fighter Sukhoi-30 MKI at a radiation emitting target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal.

The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions,” the defence ministry said.

It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy.

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

The defence ministry said the missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges.

“With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets,” the ministry added.

India’s anti-radiation Rudram missile

Rudram missile or new generation anti radiation missile (NGARM) is being developed by the DRDO for suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD).

The Rudram missile can be launched from a range of altitudes with large standoff distance for destroying enemy surveillance radars, tracking and communication systems.

Rudram is first anti-radiation missile to be developed in the country. It will be jointly produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) after trials and introduction.

