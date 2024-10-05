DRDO successfully testfires VSHORADS missile system: New Delhi, India – In a significant boost to India’s defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three flight tests of its indigenously developed 4th Generation Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS). The trials, held at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on October 3rd and 4th, 2024, showcased the missile’s ability to intercept high-speed targets at various altitudes and ranges.

The successful testfiring marks the completion of developmental trial for India’s own man portable very short range air defence missile system against aerial threats.

The VSHORADS, a man-portable air defense system, has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners. The system is equipped with advanced technologies that provide it with the capability to effectively counter aerial threats.

The successful flight tests were a culmination of years of research and development. The missiles used in the trials were produced by two development cum production partners (DcPPs), demonstrating the government’s commitment to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO, Armed Forces, and industry for their successful development of the VSHORADS missile. He emphasized that this new weapon system would provide a significant technological advantage to India’s armed forces in countering aerial threats.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, also congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight tests. He highlighted the importance of indigenous development and the collaboration between the DRDO, industry, and the armed forces in achieving this milestone.

The development and successful testing of the VSHORADS missile mark a significant step forward for India’s defense industry. It showcases the country’s growing capabilities in the development of advanced weapon systems and reinforces its commitment to ensuring its national security.

