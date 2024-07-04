Defence Ministry funds 77 projects under Technology Development Fund

Ministry of Defence Technology Development Fund: India’s Ministry of Defence’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme has already sanctioned a total of 77 projects with a combined value exceeding $3.6 million (INR 300 crore). These projects have successfully yielded 27 new defence technologies, said the government on Wednesday.

The aim of MoD‘s Technology Development Fund is to promote self-reliance and innovation in India’s defence sector by encouraging participation from public and private industries, especially startups and MSMEs, the scheme fosters an ecosystem for developing next-generation defence technologies.

Some of the leading defence startups that have received the government funding under this scheme are Pune based Combat Robotics and ChiStats Labs Private Limited, and Bengaluru based drone startup NewSpace Research and Technologies.

Combat Robotics, Pune: This Pune-based startup has developed a multi-domain simulator for unmanned vehicles. This innovative tool supports training and development for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

ChiStats Labs Private Limited, Pune: This startup is building a comprehensive diagnostic system for Aero Gas Turbine Engines (AGTEs). This AI/ML-powered system promises to enhance engine operational reliability and longevity.

NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru: This Bengaluru startup has created a groundbreaking autonomous drone for indoor environments. This UAV can navigate and explore even zero-light conditions, making it ideal for search and rescue, surveillance, and various other critical applications.

DRDO and Industry Collaboration

These achievements highlight the successful collaboration between DRDO labs and Indian startups. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, congratulated the startups and DRDO labs involved. He emphasized these projects contribute significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of a self-reliant India.

What is MoD’s TDF scheme

The MoD’s TDF scheme aims to provide financial aid to Indian industries, including MSMEs, startups, academic institutions, and scientific bodies for developing new defence and dual-use technologies.

It also aims to encourage private industries, particularly MSMEs and startups, to participate in designing and developing military technologies.

The scheme supports research and development of niche technologies not currently available in India.

The scheme is designed to build bridges between the Armed Forces, research organizations, academia, and private sector entities.

