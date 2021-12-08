15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Indian Air Force DRDO Sukhoi Brahmos Missile
December 8, 2021

Air version of Brahmos fired from Sukhoi combat jet

by News Team
Brahmos Missile Air Launched Version: Officials said major airframe assemblies of the Brahmos missile, which form the integral part of the ramjet engine, are indigenously developed by Indian defence companies.
Indian Navy DRDO Vertical Launch SAM Missile
DRDO testfires new vertical launch surface to air missile

Brahmos Missile Air Launched Version: Indian Air Force successfully testfired an air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Sukhoi-30 MK-I supersonic fighter jet. The missile was testfired from Integrated Test Range located Chandipur off the coast of eastern state of Odisha.

Officials supervising the test described it as a copy book flight in which the missile launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory and met all mission objectives.

“The launch is a major milestone in the BrahMos development. It clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country,” said the defence ministry.

READ: Modi Govt clears deal to manufacture AK-203 rifles in India

Brahmos Missile Ramjet Engine Assembly

Officials said major airframe assemblies of the Brahmos missile, which form the integral part of the ramjet engine, are indigenously developed by Indian defence companies.

These include metallic and non-metallic air frame sections comprising Ramjet fuel tank and pneumatic fuel supply system.

During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance have been proven. The air version of BrahMos was last flight tested in July 2021.

READ: DRDO testfires new vertical launch surface to air missile

IAF test fires Brahmos from Sukhoi

Brahmos fired from Sukhoi.

DRDO Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy said various laboratories of DRDO, academic institutions, quality assurance and certification agencies, Public Sector undertakings and Indian Air Force participated in the development, testing, production and induction of this complex missile system.

READ: Indian Navy gets first ship of Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers

BrahMos Aerospace is a Joint Venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the development, production and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile.

BrahMos is a potent offensive missile weapon system that has already been inducted into the Armed Forces.

READ: Indian Army to get 118 new Arjun Mk-1A battle tanks

