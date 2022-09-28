Tiago EV: Tata Motors launches one of the most affordable electric cars in India

India’s leading automobile manufacturer, Tata Motors, Wednesday launched the newest member of its EV family – The Tiago.ev. According to the company, Tiago.ev will be able to attract electric car buyers due to its exciting, effortless, eco-friendly and premium EV drive experience. With special introductory prices starting INR 8.49 Lakh (All India – Ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers (of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV), bookings for the Tiago.ev will start on October 10 this year, said the automaker. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of INR 21, 000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the company website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2023.

(in INR, All India – Ex-showroom) 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 Lakh XT 9.09 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 Lakh XZ+ 10.79 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 Lakh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Lakh

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Having pioneered the EV market in India, we have successfully led its growth and penetration over the last couple of years. We believe ‘now’ is the right time to fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by introducing vehicles that will encourage rapid adoption of EVs.

He said With the launch of the Tiago.ev, India’s first electric hatchback, the nation can take a giant leap forward in the quest for safe, clean and green mobility. It is an ideal fun hatch which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership.

It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. It comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions, enabling customers to choose the combination that best serves their mobility needs. With its thrilling, yet easy to drive experience amidst a luxurious ambience, the Tiago.ev is likely to become the favourite car of every family member.

“Furthermore, with an aim to make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. We are confident that this move will help more and more customers embrace EVs as their preferred mode for personal mobility. We remain focused to play our role in fulfilling India’s commitment towards reducing carbon footprint from auto emissions and will offer more choice to customers with a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026.”

Ziptron: Tried and tested EV experience

Tiago.ev is based on the Ziptron technology – Tata Motors’ in-house developed globally competitive high voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. True to Ziptrons’ 5 key pillars, the Tiago.ev stands strong on Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 500 million kilometers across diverse and challenging Indian terrains making it apt for an exhilarating EV experience.

A hatchback for daily commuting

Understanding the different requirements of customers, the Tiago.ev is offered in multiple combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km. Keeping all stress at bay, the battery and motor also come with 8 years or 160,000 kms warranty. The production of the 24kWh battery pack variants have been prioritized based on insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Moreover, offering easy charging options, the Tiago.ev comes with 4 different charging solutions:

A 15A plug point for hassle free – anywhere anytime- charging

A standard 3.3kW AC charger

A 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add 35kms range with just 30min of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% – 100%) in 3 hr 36 mins

DC fast charging which can add 110kms of range with just 30mins of charging and can charge 10%- 80% in just 57 mins

Connectivity rich experience

Boasting of multiple connected features, the Tiago.ev will be the first in its category to offer telematics as standard feature on all trims. The ZConnect app will offer 45 connected car features which include Remote AC ON/OFF with temperature setting, Remote geo fencing & car location tracking, Smart watch connectivity, Remote vehicle health diagnostics, Real-time charge status, Dynamic charger locator, Driving Style analytics amongst others. In addition to the above, customers will also enjoy an 8-speaker Harman Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

Tiago comes equipped with luxurious features

With premium features on offering that are usually reserved for higher segment cars, the Tiago.ev’s plush look and feel is enhanced by leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps and cruise control. Combining luxury with convenience, the Tiago.ev also offers its customers with rain-sensing wipers, auto head lamps, electric ORVMs with auto fold, push button start / stop along with a puncture repair kit to be used during emergencies.

Based on the GNCAP 4 star rated Tiago, the Tiago.ev will be the safest electric hatch on the road. Adding to its safety quotient, it also offers hill start and descent assist for ease of driving on inclines, DRLs and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS). Featuring a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, it delivers a peak output of 55kw and an instant full torque delivery of 114Nm, which translates to a very engaging and exciting drive experience. The Tiago.ev accelerates from 0 to 60 Kmph in just 5.7 seconds, offering a confident, inspiring and planted drive. Available in five colour options – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist, the car comes with two driving modes – City and Sport along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes. This provides ultimate customization according to customer driving styles. With level 3 regen settings, it delivers one pedal like driving experience.

The Company has been transforming the Indian automotive market and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 89% in (YTD FY’23) and with over 45,000 Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment. Tata Motors is also closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’. With the addition of the Tiago.ev in its current EV portfolio, customers will now have multiple options to choose from furthering India to #EvolveToElectric.

