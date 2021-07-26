Hyderabad firm VEM Tech supplies Centre Fuselage for Tejas jet

LCA Tejas Fuselage: Hyderabad based defence contractor VEM Technologies Monday handed over the first ‘Centre Fuselage for India’s Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas’ to the state owned aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

VEM Technologies is the production partner for ‘Centre Fuselage’ with the support from HAL’s Light Combat Aircraft division. The centre fuselage manufactured by the company has been produced by assembling 1,595 different parts of mechanical and composite structures certified by HAL QC and DGAQA.

“We are production partner of HAL. This is the first time a complete complex centre fuselage section for a supersonic fighter aircraft has been built by a private company in India,” said V Venkat Raju, CMD of VEM Technologies.

Raju said around 30 engineers and 20 technicians of the company were trained at HAL for a year.

VEM’s state of the art manufacturing facility includes the hi-precision machinery, metallurgical processes and treatments and pneumo-hydraulic systems, fuel systems, automated PCBAS, composites, RF & MW, electro-optics and electrical integration facilities.

This dedicated line has been established VEM Technologies for supporting the production of Centre Fuselage for LCA.

HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan congratulated VEM Technologies for its dedication and competencies demonstrated in building the CFL for LCA Tejas.

E P Jayadeva, General Manager of HAL’s LCA division, Arun J Sarkatehave, General Manager of Avionics division also congratulated VEM Technologies on the successful completion of Manufacturing, Assembly & Testing of Centre Fuselage Assembly.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department of Telangana government congratulated the VEM Technologies for providing a major share of India’s first ever Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas.

Ranjan said the state has become the hub for Aircraft systems and Missile systems.

Make in India: LCA Tejas

In November last year, Bengaluru based private defence company Dynamatic Technologies delivered the front fuselage for the final operational clearance (FOC) version of India’s light combat aircraft Tejas.

The front fuselage for the FOC version was equipped with a mid-air refueling probe and it was for the first time when a private defence vendor delivered such a complex aircraft component to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Tata-Boeing

Last week Tata Boeing Aerospace, a joint venture firm of India’s Tata Group and the US defence and aerospace giant Boeing shipped 100th fuselage for Boeing’s Apache attack helicopter to the Boeing’s facility located in Mesa, Arizona.

