HAL, Elbit Systems sign contract for supply of HUD display systems

HAL-Elbit Systems HUD Display System: India’s state owned aircraft manufacturing giant HAL has signed an agreement with Israel’s high technology defence company Elbit Systems for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems (DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021, the company announced on Monday.

The agreement for supply of HUD display has been signed between HAL and Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd.

“The Digital Overhead HUDs will be initially manufactured in existing facility of HAL’s Division at Korwa. A dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion of manufacturing volume,” the HAL said.

HAL and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.

The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provide sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box.

Earlier, HAL’s Korwa Division entered into licensed Transfer of Technology agreement with ELOP Electro-Optics Industries Ltd, Israel for setting up the D-level maintenance and manufacturing facilities of CRT based HUD (front) in the year 2000 and 2003, respectively.

More than 500 HUDs have been supplied for various Indian Air Force fighter aircrafts such as Sukhoi-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade.

