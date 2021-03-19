BDL to supply 4,960 Milan-2T anti-tank missiles to army

US seeks a comprehensive, forward looking defence partnership with India: Austin

Indian Army Milan-2 T ATGM Missile: India’s defence ministry Friday awarded order for supplying 4,960 Milan-2T anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to state owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The order value is estimated at around $164.19 million (Rs 1,188 crore).

It is a repeat order of contract, which was signed with the BDL in March 2016.

“This will further boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government,” said the ministry of defence.

The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.

These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive & defensive tasks.

The defence ministry said induction of these missiles would further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

The BDL is expected to supply these missiles in next three years.

This project is a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) in the defence sector.

*1 US$= Rs 72.35

