15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Indian Army Milan-2T ATGM Missile
March 19, 2021

BDL to supply 4,960 Milan-2T anti-tank missiles to army

by News Team
The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.
Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle
Mahindra bags Rs 1056 crore order to supply Light Special Vehicles to Army
Lloyd Austin with PM Modi
US seeks a comprehensive, forward looking defence partnership with India: Austin

Indian Army Milan-2 T ATGM Missile: India’s defence ministry Friday awarded order for supplying 4,960 Milan-2T anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to state owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The order value is estimated at around $164.19 million (Rs 1,188 crore).

It is a repeat order of contract, which was signed with the BDL in March 2016.

“This will further boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government,” said the ministry of defence.

Milan-2T anti-tank missile (ATGM)

The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.

These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive & defensive tasks.

READ: DRDO testfires Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology Missile

The defence ministry said induction of these missiles would further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

The BDL is expected to supply these missiles in next three years.

READ: India’s DRDO tests Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet missile

This project is a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) in the defence sector.

*1 US$= Rs 72.35

READ: Airbus selects L&T Technology Services for Skywise programme

Rafael Kalyani KRAS MRSAM Kit
India-Israel joint venture KRAS delivers first kit of surface-to-air-missiles
Previous Post
US seeks a comprehensive, forward looking defence partnership with India: Austin
Lloyd Austin with PM Modi
Next Post
You May Also Like
Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle
Mahindra bags Rs 1056 crore order to supply Light Special Vehicles to Army
Lloyd Austin with PM Modi
US seeks a comprehensive, forward looking defence partnership with India: Austin
Rafael Kalyani KRAS MRSAM Kit
India-Israel joint venture KRAS delivers first kit of surface-to-air-missiles
Brahos Missile
December 17, 2019
India tests land and air versions of Brahmos missiles

Govt. News

Lloyd Austin with PM Modi
US seeks a comprehensive, forward lookin...
DRDO's SFDR Rocket
DRDO testfires Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet ...
Border Road Budget
Finance ministry hikes Border Road Organ...
Rajnath Singh Rajya Sabha Statement
Rajnath Singh’s statement in the R...
Delhi Blast Isarel Embassy
Delhi Blast: Bomb blast outside Israeli ...
VIEW ALL
%d bloggers like this: