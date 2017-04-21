Housing rental policy to be unveiled soon: Venkaiah

Urban Development minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the government is moving full steam ahead in realising the dream of all to own a house.

Government has done more for housing urban poor in 3 years than the previous government in 10 years, he added.

He said that 15 states being targeted to meet housing for all goals by 2019 and promised to come up with urban rental housing policy soon.

Now the government has turned its attention to housing rentals where it will soon bring a policy which will not only make renting a home affordable by increasing availability but also institutionalize an informal economic activity.

