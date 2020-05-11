Vizag Gas Leak: IAF airlifts 8.3 tonne relief material to help Andhra tackle leak from LG Chem plant

Vizag Gas Leak: Indian Air Force Saturday airlifted over 8 tonnes of medical supplies for Vizag Gas leak victims who have been affected by the leak of toxic Styrene gas from LG Chem’s plant near Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“In keeping with its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on May 9 carried out operations by assisting the state government of Andhra Pradesh in tackling the Visakhapatnam (Vizag) gas leak incident,” the IAF said.

Indian Air Force said following a request from Industries and Commerce Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the IAF airlifted 8.3 tonnes of essential chemicals required to effectively control the gas leak that occurred at Styrene Monomer Storage tank in LG Polymers at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

LG Chem’s Styrene gas leak killed 12 people

The leak of toxic Styrene gas from South Korean company LG Chem’s (LG Polymer) plant on early Thursday morning killed at least 12 people and affected more than thousand persons in the nearby villages. Hundreds of people suffered chocking and required hospitalisation amid a nationwide lockdown that was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slowdown the community spread of the virus in the country.

READ: Coronavirus: India developing 30 vaccines for Covid-19, some entered trial stage: PMO



Two An-32 transport aircraft of IAF were deployed to airlift approximately 1100 kg of Tertiary Butylcatechol and 7.2 tonnes of Polymerisation Inhibitors and Green Retarders from Mundra, Gujarat to Vizag in Andhra Pradesh.

“These chemicals were required to reduce the toxicity of the gas being leaked from the storage tank,” the IAF said.

IAF helps in movement of experts

The IAF also facilitated the move of Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum from Delhi and a specialist on Styrene Gas from Mumbai to Vizag, the two individuals were required to oversee the operations being undertaken to control the gas leak.

Indian Air Force said it continued to airlift essential supplies required to equip state governments and supporting agencies to combat the outbreak of highly infectious novel corona virus (COVID-19 virus).

READ: Dassault Reliance Aerospace resumes operations at Nagpur plant



Indian Air Force has lifted a total 703 tonnes of load since the time it began operations to assist the government of India on March 25.

A total of 30 heavy and medium airlift assets have been earmarked by the IAF for undertaking any COVID-19 related task.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has killed over 2,290 people in the country and infected nearly 70,000 persons, while the global death toll has crossed 2,87,000 people and number of confirmed cases have crossed 42,56,000 people.

READ: Covid-19 Live Updates: India rescues 195 more citizens from Coronavirus-hit Iran



Meri Sarkar (www.merisarkar.com), India’s leading citizen centric platform that aims to connect citizens with public authorities to bring transparency and accountability in governance, is available on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.

Like this: Like Loading...