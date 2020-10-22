Navy commissions anti-submarine corvette INS Kavaratti

INS Kavaratti: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Thursday commissioned Indian Navy’s latest anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kavaratti at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

This is the fourth and last ship of Kamorta Class Corvettes of Indian Navy and has state-of-the-art weapon and sensor suite capable of detecting and attacking enemy submarines.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), it has been built by the state owned shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

“The stealth ship portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenization, thus, accentuating our national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India), said Indian Navy.

The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti, which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in support of was Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971.

