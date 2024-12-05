ISRO’s PSLV-C59 Launches ESA’s Proba-3 Mission

ISRO Successfully Launches Proba-3 Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved another significant milestone on December 5, 2023, by successfully launching the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission. ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C59) lifted off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India, propelling the Proba-3 satellites into a highly elliptical orbit. This successful launch further solidifies India’s position as a reliable launch service provider and highlights its growing collaboration with international space agencies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the primary space agency of the Government of India. It is responsible for designing, planning, building, and launching satellites and space probes.

The nodal agency for Proba-3 Mission is the European Space Agency (ESA). The ESA is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration of space. It is responsible for developing Europe’s space capability and ensuring that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe. ESA has launched numerous missions to study various aspects of space, including the Sun, planets, and stars.

ISRO’s PSLV-C59 XL Rocket

The PSLV-C59 is a specific variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a medium-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO. It is one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the world, having successfully launched over 50 satellites into orbit. The PSLV-C59 was specifically configured for the Proba-3 mission, with modifications to its payload fairing and other systems to accommodate the unique requirements of the mission.

ESA’s Proba-3 Satellite

The Proba-3 mission is a technology demonstration mission that will study the Sun’s corona. It consists of two satellites flying in formation, creating an artificial solar eclipse. This unique configuration will allow scientists to study the Sun’s corona in greater detail than ever before. The Proba-3 payload comprises a suite of instruments, including coronagraphs and telescopes, to capture high-resolution images and spectral data of the Sun’s outer atmosphere.

