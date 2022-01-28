HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopters inducted in tri-services command at Nicobar

HAL signs contract for supply of Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

German Navy Chief quits over comments on Ukraine during India visit

ALH Mark III inducted in Andaman & Nicobar Command: In a major boost to India’s maritime security, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III, which has been locally designed and developed by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was formally inducted at INS Utkrosh by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh at Port Blair on Friday.

As the rotor blades of the versatile helicopter cut through the air, aircraft were ceremonially welcomed into the tri-service command with a traditional water cannon salute.

The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the Andaman and Nicobar Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command.

READ: New version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile testfired

“The ALH MK III aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and represents a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of military aircraft, in line with the government’s push towards a self-reliant India in defence sector (Aatmanirbhar Bharat),” said the ministry of defence.

So far over 300 of these aircraft have been delivered by HAL and are being flown by the Armed Forces.

Amongst its variants, the MK III variant is a maritime role variant encompassing state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that add punch to India’s prowess at sea.

READ: DRDO testfires long range Pinaka rockets with new fuse, area denial munition

HAL’s ALH MK III Helicopter

The ALH MK III aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India’s far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe.

READ: Govt clears Rs 2,236 crore proposal for GSAT-7C satellite for Indian Air Force

The state-of-the-art aircraft has multirole capabilities including maritime surveillance, support for special forces, medical evacuations besides search and rescue roles.

Lt General Ajai Singh said the induction was a boost to the security of Andaman & Nicobar. He added that the induction is a symbol of the country’s resolve of being self-reliant in its security and maintaining peace in this region.

READ: India-Japan conduct military exercise JIMEX

Like this: Like Loading...