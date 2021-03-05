DRDO testfires Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology Missile

Rajnath Singh’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on India-China dispute

DRDO Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Missile: India’s state owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Friday successfully tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the coast eastern state of Odisha.

All the subsystems including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor performed as expected, said the DRDO.

DRDO said during the test many new technologies were proven including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology.

Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology

Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage which will enable the Organisation to develop long range air-to-air missiles.

At present, such technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world. During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.

The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs including DRDL, RCI, and HEMRL.

