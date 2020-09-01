15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Vice Admiral SR Sarma
September 1, 2020

Indian Navy: Vice Admiral SR Sarma takes charge as Chief of Materiel

by News Team
As the Chief of Material of Indian Navy and its Principal Staff Officer, Vice Admiral SR Sarma would be in charge of all aspects related to the Indian Navy’s Maintenance Management and Life-Cycle Product Support of all Engineering, Electrical, Electronic, Weapons and Sensors.
Indian Navy: Vice Admiral SR Sarma Tuesday assumed the charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy. Vice Admiral Sarma is a post graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from IISc, Bengaluru and a distinguished alumni of Naval Higher Command Course, the navy said.

During his illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, the Admiral has served onboard Indian Naval ships Vindhyagiri, Rana, Krishna and Mysore in various capacities.

“Vice Admiral SR Sarma has tenanted varied and challenging appointments in Naval Dockyards at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, and atWeapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment(WESEE), Headquarters, Advanced Tactical Vessel Program(HQ ATVP) and Naval Headquarters in New Delhi,” Indian Navy said in a statement.

As a Flag Officer, Vice Admiral SR Sarma has served as Assistant Chief of Materiel (IT & Systems) in Naval Headquarters, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQ ENC, Director General Naval Projects at Vishakhapatnam, Programme Director, HQ ATVP, and as Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition in Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his distinguished services, the Admiral was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). The Admiral is also a recipient of Lt VK Jain Gold Medal in 1994.

As a Principal Staff Officer and the senior most Technical Officer in the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral SR Sarma would be in charge of all aspects related to the Indian Navy’s Maintenance Management and Life-Cycle Product Support of all Engineering, Electrical, Electronic, Weapons and Sensors.

He will also be in charge of all the issues connected to IT related equipment and systems for ships and submarines and creation of major marine and technical infrastructure.

Vice Admiral Sarma relieved Vice Admiral GS Pabby, a decorated officer having received awards like Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Vice Admiral Pabby superannuated on completion of an illustrious Naval career spanning close to four decades.

