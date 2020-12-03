15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
Indian Air Force Missile Firing
December 3, 2020

Indian Air Force conducts combined guided weapon firing drill in Andhra Pradesh

by News Team
In his address to the air warriors, the Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal HS Arora appreciated the professionalism displayed by the participating combat squadrons.
Indian Air Force: Indian Air Force conducted a large scale firing drill of surface to air guided missiles such as indigenously designed and developed Akash missile system and man portable Russian Igla missiles against the expendable aerial targets in southern state of Andhra Pradesh in a 10 day long missile firing exercise that culminated on Tuesday.

The 10-day long missile firing drill, which was witnessed by the second senior most officer of the force, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal HS Arora on Tuesday, was conducted at Suryalanka Air Force Station in Andhra Pradesh as part of Combined Guided Weapons Firing 2020 (CGWF 2020).

“The exercise was conducted from November 23 to December 2. Indigenous Akash Missile System along with Russian short-range Igla missiles were fired and engaged the Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT) providing near realistic training to the combat crew,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

“While the country continues to face the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Air Force continues to hone its operational capabilities with an eye on the prevailing security situation,” the IAF added.

Indian Air Force Missile Firing

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal HS Arora (in the middle).

In his address to the air warriors, the Vice Chief of Air Staff HS Arora appreciated the professionalism displayed by the participating combat squadrons, officials said.

Arora also appreciated the air force base for organizing this exercise with requisite COVID precautions.

Indian Air Force Missile Firing

IAF fires Russian Igla missiles.

He also urged all the air warriors to be ready to apply all lessons learnt in the Combined Guided Weapon Firing 2020 (CGWF 2020) exercise to any emerging operational scenario.

