DRDO’s new surface-to-air missile MRSAM kills target in maiden test

DRDO’s MRSAM Missile: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a major milestone on December 23 with the maiden launch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), Army Version from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of eastern state of Odisha.

The missile completely destroyed a high speed unmanned aerial target which was mimicking an aircraft with a direct hit.

The latest version of MRSAM is a Surface to Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO, India and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for use of the Indian Army. MRSAM Army weapon system comprises of Command post, Multi-Function Radar and Mobile Launcher system.

The complete Fire Unit has been used during the launch in the deliverable configuration. An Indian Army team also witnessed the launch.

Number of range instruments such as Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking System were deployed and captured the complete mission data, validating the weapon system performance including the destruction of the target.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission and said that India has attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DRDO community for successfully demonstrating the performance of the MRSAM Army weapon system registering direct target hit in its maiden launch.

He also lauded the efforts of the entire team in realising the system within record time and meeting the committed schedule.

