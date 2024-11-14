DRDO Successfully Testfires Guided Pinaka Missile System

Guided Pinaka Missile System: New Delhi, India – November 14, 2024 – The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone in the development of advanced artillery systems with the successful completion of flight tests for the Guided Pinaka Weapon System.

These tests, conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges, aimed to validate the system’s performance against various parameters specified in the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR). These parameters included range, accuracy, consistency, and the ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously in a salvo mode.

A total of 12 rockets from each of the two production agencies were tested, fired from upgraded Pinaka launchers. The successful tests demonstrated the system’s enhanced capabilities and its potential to significantly bolster the Indian Army’s artillery firepower.

The Guided Pinaka Weapon System is an indigenous development by the Armament Research and Development Establishment, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories. Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited are responsible for ammunition production, while Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro are involved in the production of the Pinaka launcher and Battery Command Post.

Significance of the Guided Pinaka Rocket System

While India already possesses the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Guided Pinaka represents a significant upgrade. By incorporating precision guidance systems, the Guided Pinaka offers enhanced accuracy and range, enabling it to engage targets with greater precision. This increased accuracy is crucial for neutralizing high-value targets in complex battlefield scenarios.

Furthermore, the Guided Pinaka’s ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously in a salvo mode significantly enhances its firepower and tactical flexibility. This capability allows the Indian Army to rapidly saturate target areas and suppress enemy defenses.

The successful development and testing of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System underscores India’s growing indigenous defense capabilities. It reinforces India’s position as a major player in the global defense industry and demonstrates its commitment to providing its armed forces with cutting-edge weaponry.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful completion of the PSQR Validation Trials. He emphasized that the induction of this advanced weapon system will further strengthen the Armed Forces’ artillery capabilities.

Samir V Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, congratulated the teams involved in the trials and highlighted that the rocket system has now completed all necessary flight tests before its induction into the Indian Army.

