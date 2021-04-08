Army Chief General MM Naravane arrives in Bangladesh on crucial visit

General Naravane Bangladesh Visit: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Thursday reached Dhaka on a five-day official visit to neighbouring country Bangladesh. General Naravane’s visit to the country comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country late last month to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence from Pakistan.

“Continuing with the excellent tradition of strong bilateral and defence ties between India and Bangladesh, General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff has proceeded on a visit to Bangladesh from 08 to 12 April 2021,” said the ministry of defence.

The MoD said General Naravane’s visit comes in the midst of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations which mark 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh, made possible by the historic leadership of the Bôngobondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and heroics of the Mukti Bahini who fought shoulder to shoulder with Indian Armed Forces.

The Army Chief started his visit by paying tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban.

The Army Chief also held one-to-one meetings with the three Service Chiefs of the Bangladesh’s Armed Forces.

General Naravane will also visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, where he will pay tributes to Bangladesh’s founding father.

Indian Army chief will interact with Bangladesh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on 11 April 2021 at Bangladesh Army’s Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka where he will attend a seminar on UN Peace Support Operations and deliver a keynote address on “Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers”

General MM Naravane is also scheduled to interact with the Force Commanders of the United Nations Missions in Mali, South Sudan and Central African Republic and the Deputy Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutanese Army on 12 April 2021.

He will also attend the closing ceremony of Exercise Shantir Ogrosena, a multilateral UN-mandated counterterrorism exercise comprising the Armed Forces of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with observers from the US, UK, Turkey and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among others.

Indian Army Chief will also witness the innovations of the Bangladeshi Armed Forces personnel during the Hardware Display.

The Chief of the Army Staff will interact with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Training Operations (BIPSOT) during the last leg of his visit, the MoD said.

“This visit will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues,” the ministry added.

