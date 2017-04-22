DGP Javeed Ahmed, ADG Daljeet Chaudhary removed in first police reshuffle

Uttar Pradesh government today removed UP police chief Javeed Ahmad and ADG Law & Order Daljeet Chaudhary and 10 other IPS in the first reshuffle of Uttar Pradesh police officers after taking over the charge.

1980-batch IPS officer Sulkan Singh has been made director general of Uttar Pradesh Police and Aditya Mishra has replaced Daljeet Singh Chaudhary as new ADG (L&O).

Javeed Ahmed has been appointed director general of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Daljeet has been given named as new ADG of Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

BJP had petitioned the Election Commission to remove Javeed Ahmed accusing him of working at the behest of the then ruling Akhilesh Yadav government.

However, election commission had not replaced important police officers like DGP Javeed Ahmed, ADG L&O Daljeet Singh Chaudhary, Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Dharmendra Yadav and Lucknow SSP Manjil Saini and others considered closed to Akhilesh government.

In the first reshuffle, DG (Intelligence) Jawahar Lal Tripathi has been made DG (Prosecution) and DG (Homeguards) Alok Prasad has been given additional charge of Training.

Surya Kumar has been relieved from the post of DG (Prosecution) and will continue as DG police recruitment and promotion board.

ADG (Security) Bhavesh Kumar Singh has been made ADG (Intelligence), ADG Police Training School Sitapur Vijay Kumar has been made ADG (Security).

Alok Singh has been made IG PAC (Eastern zone). IG Sanjay Singhal has been made IG, PAC Central zone.

Another IPS officer Navneet Sikera, considered very close to Akhilesh Yadav, has been removed as in charge of PAC central zone but will continue to be IG Women helpline.

