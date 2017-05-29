Virbhadra Singh gets bail in DA case, not allowed to go abroad

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and all other accused in a disproportionate assets case.

The agency has opposed the bail to Virbhadra Singh saying that he could influence witnesses in the state owing to his political clout.

Court gave the bail against Rs. 1 lakh personal bond and surety of the same amount.

Virbhadra Singh was also instructed to deposit his passport to the authorities to prevent him from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

