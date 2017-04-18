Loan default case: Vijay Mallya arrested in London

Liquor baron and high profile loan defaulter Vijay Mallya has been arrested arrested by Scotland Yard in London. Extradition department of Police arrested him following an extradition request by Indian authorities.

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India in loan default cases involving now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said that Vijay Mallya has been arrested on an extradition warrant.

Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender. The 61-year-old is wanted in India for defaulting on loans.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks, had fled India on 2nd of March, 2016.

Last month, setting in motion the process of extradition of Mallya, the British government had certified India’s request and sent it to a district judge for further action.

The extradition process from the UK involves a number of steps including a decision by the judge whether to issue a warrant of arrest.

