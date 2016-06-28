Centre urges states to lift buffer stock of cheap pulses and sell for Rs 120 kg

Centre has urges all the states to lift Urad and Tur Daals from its buffer stock to sell at 120 rupees per kilogram. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister has said, procurement of Rabi pulses has reached to 68,000 tonne as on 27th of this month.

It said, total domestic procurement of pulses by government agencies has reached to one lakh 19 thousand tonne.

Besides this 14,321 tonne pulses have been imported by the government agencies against the total contracted quantity of 46,000 tonne.

In an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Hem Pande in New Delhi today reviewed the prices of essential commodities and discussed measures to ensure availability these commodities at reasonable prices.

Paswan also reviewed lifting and distribution of the pulses allocated from the buffer stock to the states.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Follow Meri Sarkar