Babri case: Court rejects discharge plea of BJP leaders

Special CBI court rejects discharge application of senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati and 9 others in case relating to demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya.

Criminal charges to be framed against all 12 accused under section 120B .

Special CBI court granted bail to senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati and 9 others on personal bond in criminal conspiracy case relating to demolition of disputed structure in Ayodhya.

They appeared on Tuesday before the court for framing of the charge of criminal conspiracy in the case.

Special CBI court judge S K Yadav is hearing two cases relating to the 1992 demolition following the Supreme Court order restoring the serious criminal conspiracy offences against BJP and VHP leaders.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 directed that Advani, Uma Bharti and Joshi will face trial on conspiracy charges.

It had also transferred their case from Raebareli to Lucknow.

Besides the BJP three leaders, the conspiracy charge would now be invoked against BJP MP Vinay Katiar, Sadhvi Ritambara and Vishnu Hari Dalmia, who were being tried at Raebareli.

