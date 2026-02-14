India Remembers Pulwama Martyrs; PM Says Their Sacrifice Continues to Inspire India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, Calls It a New Chapter in India’s Governance Journey

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019: Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, saying their devotion and courage remain etched in the nation’s collective consciousness.

In a message posted on social media platform X on February 14, 2026, the Prime Minister remembered the “brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama” and said every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage. He emphasized that their service and sacrifice continue to inspire the country.

The tribute comes on the seventh anniversary of one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which had sent shockwaves across the nation and triggered a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019

The Pulwama terror attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Lethpora in Pulwama district.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the attack, making it one of the deadliest strikes on Indian security forces in the region. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. India accused Pakistan of providing safe haven and support to the group, a charge Islamabad denied.

The incident led to widespread public outrage across India, with calls for decisive action against terror networks operating from across the border.

READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, Calls It a New Chapter in India’s Governance Journey

India’s Response: Balakot Air Strikes

READ: India Allocates Record Rs 7.85 Lakh Crore for Defence in FY 2026-27

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The government described the operation as a “non-military pre-emptive strike” targeting terror infrastructure.

The air strikes marked a significant shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine, signaling a willingness to carry out cross-border operations against terrorist groups based in Pakistan. The following day, aerial engagements between the two air forces heightened tensions, though the situation gradually de-escalated.

India has since maintained a consistent position that terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil must end and that accountability is essential for regional peace and stability.

READ: Air India and Singapore Airlines Sign Framework Agreement to Deepen Commercial Cooperation

Diplomatic and Strategic Measures Against Terror Networks

Beyond the military response, India launched an intensive diplomatic campaign to isolate Pakistan-based terrorist organizations globally. Efforts were made to strengthen international pressure through forums such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), focusing on terror financing and safe havens.

Domestically, security operations against militant networks in Jammu and Kashmir were intensified. The government also moved to strengthen internal security frameworks and enhance intelligence coordination.

In August 2019, the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, restructuring the former state into two Union Territories. The move was presented as part of a broader strategy to improve governance, security and integration in the region.

READ: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Review Performance of 16 DPSUs in Annual Review

A Continuing Resolve Against Terrorism

Since the Pulwama attack, India has reiterated its policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism. Security forces have conducted sustained counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting militant leadership and dismantling support structures.

Officials have often described Pulwama as a turning point in India’s security posture, underlining a doctrine that combines diplomatic pressure, economic measures and calibrated military action against cross-border terror threats.

READ: India-Singapore Defence Working Group Meets in Singapore to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

“Their Courage Lives On”

In his message marking the anniversary, the Prime Minister said the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs continues to strengthen the nation’s resolve. “Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness,” he wrote, adding that their courage remains a source of inspiration for every Indian.

Across the country, tributes were paid to the fallen personnel, with wreath-laying ceremonies and commemorative events held in various states. Families of the martyrs, security personnel and citizens observed the day in remembrance.

Seven years after the attack, Pulwama remains a defining moment in India’s fight against terrorism — a day of sorrow that reshaped national security policy and reinforced the country’s commitment to confronting cross-border terror with firmness and unity.

READ: Wilmar Acquires 20% Stake in AWL Agri Business from Adani for Rs 7150 Crores

Like this: Like Loading...