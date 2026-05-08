SC Initiates Judicial Review After Bar Bodies Raise Alarm Over AP HC Judge Incident

Andhra Pradesh High Court justice young lawyer custody incident: The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of a controversial incident in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in which a judge allegedly directed police to take a young advocate into custody during court proceedings. The case was initiated on the judicial side after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene.

The SCBA passed a resolution expressing “deep concern and shock” over the episode involving Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao. The bar body emphasised that actions causing fear, humiliation, or intimidation among young lawyers could undermine the independence of the Bar and the justice delivery system.

Incident Details: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The controversy unfolded on May 5 during a hearing challenging a Look Out Circular and the impounding of a litigant’s passport. Justice Rao reportedly rebuked the young lawyer appearing in the matter, questioning whether he considered himself a “great Senior Advocate.”

“Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition? Generally what the judges will do, they will follow their own orders. Are you thinking [you] are a great Senior Advocate? Call the police. You go and file appeal,” the judge reportedly told the advocate.

A video clip of the exchange went viral on social media, showing the lawyer repeatedly apologising and pleading for leniency with folded hands. “Sorry… I am begging for your grace, your lordships,” the young lawyer said. The court proceeded to direct police personnel to take the advocate into custody for 24 hours, while observing that the counsel had behaved “indolently.” Sources said the order was later withdrawn following intervention by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association.

READ: BJP Sweeps Bengal, Vijay Stuns Tamil Nadu, Congress Returns in Kerala in Wave of Change

Bar Bodies Condemn Judge’s Conduct

The incident drew sharp reactions from bar associations across India. The SCBA, in its May 6 resolution, highlighted that the episode had “deeply disappointed young members of the legal profession.” It warned that such actions could adversely impact the institutional balance and mutual respect that underpin the relationship between Bar and Bench.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) also wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking intervention. Referring to the viral video, the BCI noted that the incident raised serious concerns about judicial temperament, proportionality, and fairness. “Incidents of this nature have a chilling effect upon young members of the Bar. They create fear. The dignity of the Court is not enhanced when a lawyer is made to beg for grace in open Court and is still sent to custody for a procedural lapse,” the BCI said. It also stated that it found “nothing wrong” with the young lawyer’s conduct.

READ: SC: Extending Chargesheet Filing Time Without Accused Hearing Violates Right to Liberty

Wider Legal Community Voices Concern

Separately, the Bombay Bar Association condemned the conduct, describing it as “intimidating, humiliating, or bullying,” particularly toward junior members of the profession. The association noted that such behaviour undermines the trust, warmth, and confidence traditionally shared between Bar and Bench. It urged the Chief Justice of India to take steps to sensitise judges on maintaining appropriate decorum and professional conduct in court.

The Supreme Court’s decision to examine the matter follows a growing chorus from bar associations seeking accountability while stressing the need to protect young advocates from undue fear or intimidation in the courtroom.

Like this: Like Loading...