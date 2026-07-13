Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds UAPA Charges for Alienating Citizens from India

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The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently delivered a significant ruling on the legal boundaries of political dissent, national security, and speech within the region. The court held that posters containing material aimed at deliberately alienating the residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of India are sufficient to attract charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Parihar made these observations while rejecting appeals filed by two local youths, Adnan Bashir Bangroo and Mohammad Manan Dar. The duo had challenged a lower court’s decision to frame terror and conspiracy charges against them.

To understand the broader implications of this ruling, it is necessary to look at the specifics of the case, the laws invoked, and why the court drew a firm line on what constitutes spreading disaffection against the nation.

The Roots of the Case: An Election Threat and a Police Routine Check

The legal battle stems from an incident ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. According to the prosecution, a banned terrorist organization known as The Resistance Front (TRF) issued a threatening message via a Telegram channel called “Kashmir Fights.” The message specifically targeted polling officials tasked with conducting the democratic exercise in the region.

Following this threat, local police stepped up vigilance. On March 19, 2024, during a routine vehicle check in Srinagar, police intercepted the two accused. A search allegedly yielded:

39 posters bearing the name of the banned outfit TRF

A bottle of glue intended for pasting the materials

₹1 lakh in cash, the source of which could not be immediately explained

An FIR was registered at the Shaheed Gunj police station, and the case quickly evolved from a simple possession arrest into a full-scale anti-terror investigation.

The Charges Faced by the Accused

In July 2025, a sessions court in Srinagar officially framed charges against Bangroo and Dar. The legal architecture used by the state includes several heavy-duty sections of Indian law:

Section 13 of the UAPA: Covers punishment for unlawful activities, which includes advocating, abetting, or inciting any action that disrupts the sovereignty or territorial integrity of India.

Section 18 of the UAPA: Deals with conspiracy, attempts, or facilitation of a terrorist act.

Section 39 of the UAPA: Pertains to offences relating to support given to a terrorist organization.

Section 40(2) of the UAPA: Specifically applied to Dar, this section penalizes raising or collecting funds for a terrorist organization.

Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Criminal intimidation.

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The Defense: “No Recoveries, No Real Evidence”

Lawyers representing the accused argued that the case against their clients was built on weak foundations. They contended that the prosecution relied heavily on “confessional statements” made before an executive magistrate, which they argued should not be deemed admissible as primary evidence. They also claimed that no new, incriminating discoveries were made directly because of these statements, making them legally unreliable.

Furthermore, Dar’s counsel argued that his client had been falsely implicated, pointing to a previously filed Habeas Corpus petition which alleged that Dar had been illegally detained by authorities before his formal arrest was recorded.

Why the High Court Rejected the Defense Arguments

The High Court dismissed the appeals and stood firmly behind the trial court’s decision to proceed with the prosecution. The judges clarified that the court’s role at the stage of framing charges is fundamentally different from a final verdict.

“While framing charges, a court is only required to examine whether a prima facie case exists and cannot undertake a meticulous appreciation of evidence or conduct a ‘mini-trial.'”

In other words, the prosecution does not need to prove guilt beyond a shadow of a doubt at this stage; it merely needs to show that there is enough plausible evidence to justify putting the accused on trial.

The Bench found that the evidence went far beyond simple confessions:

Digital and Forensic Trail: Mobile phone analysis and location data placed both accused at the specific location (Qamarwari) on the date of the incident.

Foreign Ties: WhatsApp communication records linked the accused to virtual numbers belonging to a Pakistan-based handler.

Terror Affiliation: Digital forensics revealed a photograph of a slain TRF terrorist, Momin Gulzar, stored on one of the seized mobile devices.

Unexplained Cash: Dar failed to provide a legitimate, verifiable source for the ₹1 lakh found in his possession, justifying the terror funding charge.

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The Core Ruling: Words and Posters as Weapons of Alienation

The most significant takeaway from the High Court’s ruling centers on the text written on the 39 recovered posters. The defense tried to downplay the significance of the printed material, but the judges disagreed completely.

The High Court ruled that the text on the posters showed a “deliberate attempt” to split the psychology of local residents away from the national fabric. By trying to alienate Jammu & Kashmir residents from the rest of India, the posters acted as a tool to spread disaffection against the state, which directly satisfies the requirements of Section 13 of the UAPA.

The High Court concluded that the prosecution had presented a solid prima facie case showing that the accused were part of a larger, coordinated conspiracy involving international handlers and banned terror modules.

While the High Court cleared the path for the trial to move forward, it explicitly clarified that its observations are tentative. The trial court must independently evaluate all evidence presented during the actual proceedings before rendering a final judgment on the guilt or innocence of the accused.

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