15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 both 1 4000 1 fade https://www.merisarkar.com 100 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court of India.
February 27, 2026

CJI Surya Kant Upset Over Registry Lapse After Dismissed Plea Resurfaces Before Another Bench

by News Team
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday vowed to undertake reforms within the Supreme Court Registry after discovering that a petition previously dismissed by a three-judge Bench was listed again before another Bench.
Who is Neal Katyal, Indian American Lawyer at US Supreme Court who stopped Donald Trump's Tariff order.
Neal Katyal: Son of Indian Immigrants Who Stopped Trump’s Tariffs
Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court to Hear Review Pleas on 3-Year Practice Rule for Judge Appointment

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday vowed to undertake reforms within the Supreme Court Registry after discovering that a petition previously dismissed by a three-judge Bench was listed again before another Bench.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi was hearing a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 on grounds of repugnancy in light of Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

During proceedings, it emerged that a comparable challenge had earlier been dismissed under Article 32 by a three-judge Bench led by then CJI DY Chandrachud in Md. Anas Chaudhary v. State of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking strong exception to the re-listing, CJI Surya Kant announced that a deeper administrative probe would be conducted and warned Registry officials who “think they are permanent.”

READ: Indian Air Force Conducts ‘Vayushakti-26’ at Pokhran, Showcases Full-Spectrum Combat Power

Though Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam sought to withdraw the plea, the CJI insisted that the matter remain on board to be taken to its logical conclusion.

Justice Bagchi also raised substantive queries on whether the repugnancy argument would withstand scrutiny under the General Clauses Act, especially in the context of special state laws on organised crime.

READ: DRDO Successfully Conducts Three Consecutive Firings of Indigenous VSHORADS Missile System

India PM Narendra Modi Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
India–Israel MoU Sets Stage for Expanded Missile Defence, UAV and Cyber Collaboration
Previous Post
DRDO Successfully Conducts Three Consecutive Firings of Indigenous VSHORADS Missile System
DRDO VSHORADS missile.
Next Post
You May Also Like
Who is Neal Katyal, Indian American Lawyer at US Supreme Court who stopped Donald Trump's Tariff order.
Neal Katyal: Son of Indian Immigrants Who Stopped Trump’s Tariffs
Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court to Hear Review Pleas on 3-Year Practice Rule for Judge Appointment
Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court Notifies 2026 Guidelines for Senior Advocate Designation, Scraps Points System
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the new PMO.
February 25, 2026
Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate Noida International Airport in March

Govt. News

Exponent Energy Funding Sandeep Divakaran.
Exponent One Energy Founder Sandeep Diva...
Tata Airbus H-125 Helicopter.
Prime Minister Modi, French President Ma...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth Kartavya Bhavan on Friday (13 Feb, 2026) in New Delhi, India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates...
IAF Rafale Fighter.
Govt Clears Rs 3.6 Lakh Crore Defence De...
Singtel-KKR acquire ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).
$10.9 Billion Mega Data Centre Deal: KKR...
VIEW ALL