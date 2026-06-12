Beyond the Social Media Spat: Supreme Court Issues Final Warning to Karnataka’s Feuding Civil Servants

IAS Rohini Sindhuri vs IPS Roopa Moudgil Case in Supreme Court: In an unusual intervention aimed at protecting the integrity of the civil services, the Supreme Court of India has once again stepped in to halt a damaging and deeply personal legal battle between two of Karnataka’s most high-profile female officers.

A Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva strongly urged Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D. Roopa Moudgil and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri to resolve their long-running dispute through mediation. Acknowledging the administrative stature of both women, the apex court went as far as to warn that the prolonged public warfare was actively damaging their professional lives.

“Both are excellent officers. They are ruining each other’s career,” the Bench remarked during the hearing. “This court is of the opinion that the matter can be resolved by way of mediation.”

To facilitate a binding and amicable settlement, the Supreme Court took the formal step of appointing retired apex court judge, Justice Kurian Joseph, as the official mediator to oversee the resolution process.

The hearing came up as the court reviewed a petition filed by Sindhuri. She is currently challenging a Karnataka High Court decision that upheld a trial court’s order taking cognisance of a criminal defamation case tied to the feud.

The Anatomy of a Bureaucratic Meltdown

The bitter rivalry, which has routinely grabbed national headlines, traces its origins back to February 2023. What began as an underlying professional friction quickly exploded into the public domain when Moudgil leveled severe personal allegations against Sindhuri on Facebook.

Among the various claims, Moudgil accused the IAS officer of sharing private photographs with male colleagues within the civil service. The social media posts triggered a massive media circus and an unprecedented public mudslinging match between a top police official and a senior administrative officer.

The public escalation forced an embarrassed Karnataka state government to step in swiftly, executing a double transfer to remove both officers from their respective high-profile postings in an effort to contain the reputational damage to the state’s governance structure.

The battle, however, only intensified legally. Sindhuri slapped Moudgil with a legal notice, demanding an unconditional apology and an astronomical ₹1 crore in damages, citing severe mental agony and irreparable loss of reputation. By March 2023, a Bengaluru magistrate court took formal cognisance of Sindhuri’s private complaint, initiating criminal defamation proceedings against Moudgil.

Moudgil promptly petitioned the Karnataka High Court to quash the criminal case. However, the High Court rejected her plea, ruling that the gravity of the allegations warranted a full criminal trial. Moudgil then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court late that year.

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A History of Failed Reconciliation

This is far from the first time the highest court in the country has attempted to broker peace between the two officers.

In December 2023, a Supreme Court Bench led by Justice Abhay S. Oka expressed deep anxieties regarding how the public spat was reflecting on the civil services at large. The court emphasized that such hostile conduct between senior administrative leaders heavily compromised state governance and institutional decorum.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, the Supreme Court previously stayed the criminal defamation proceedings and placed a strict gag order on both officers, forbidding them from speaking to the mainstream media or posting about the matter online. The Bench had strongly recommended a compromise where Moudgil would delete the offending social media posts and issue a formal apology to bring closure to the matter.

However, those early peace talks completely broke down. Sindhuri remained steadfast in her refusal to settle out of court, maintaining that the public allegations had caused permanent stain to her professional standing.

By November 2024, after being informed that a voluntary settlement was entirely off the table, the Supreme Court permitted Moudgil to withdraw her plea to quash the case, effectively clearing the decks for the defamation matter to head straight into a bruising trial.

A Final Cast for Peace

With the trial looming and threatening to expose further administrative dirty laundry, the Supreme Court’s latest directive represents a final, structural push toward an intervention.

By placing the mediation in the hands of an experienced legal mind like Justice Kurian Joseph, the apex court is hoping to find a quiet, out-of-court resolution that saves both officers from a career-ending trial. Whether the two fierce bureaucrats will heed the court’s warnings or continue down their path of mutual legal destruction now rests entirely on the upcoming mediation sessions.

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