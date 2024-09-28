Tata to supply 150 WhaP wheeled armoured vehicles to Morocco

Tata Group to supply WhAP armoured vehicles to Morocco: New Delhi, India – In a significant boost to India’s defense manufacturing sector, Tata Advanced Systems Limited has secured a contract to supply 150 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) combat vehicles to the Moroccan armed forces. The deal marks a major milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Tata, the WhAP is a versatile amphibious wheeled combat vehicle designed to meet the evolving needs of modern militaries. Its modular design allows for easy adaptation to various roles, including infantry transport, reconnaissance, and fire support.

“The contract is a testament to the capabilities and quality of Indian-made defense equipment,” said a senior defense official. “It also underscores our commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with countries like Morocco.”

READ: Zen Technologies delivers Zen ADS HK anti-drone system to army

Trials of the WhAP have been conducted in Morocco for several months, during which the vehicle demonstrated its superior performance in challenging terrain and under various combat conditions. The Moroccan military was impressed by the WhAP’s durability, firepower, and protection capabilities.

The contract stipulates that the 150 vehicles will be delivered to Morocco over a period of three years. This will be the largest export order for Indian-made armored vehicles, surpassing previous contracts both domestically and internationally.

In addition to the Moroccan order, the Indian paramilitary forces have also placed orders for the WhAP, further solidifying its position as a preferred choice for military customers.

READ: HAL conducts successful first flight of Tejas Mk1A fighter

As part of the contract, Tata will work closely with DRDO teams to provide feedback and support for potential upgrades to the WhAP during the supply period. This collaboration will ensure that the vehicles remain state-of-the-art and meet the evolving requirements of the Moroccan military.

The WhAP’s success in Morocco is expected to pave the way for further exports of Indian-made defense equipment to other countries. It also highlights the growing capabilities of India’s defense manufacturing sector and its potential to become a global leader in the industry.

READ: Mission Divyastra: DRDO testfires MIRVed Agni-5 ICBM

Like this: Like Loading...