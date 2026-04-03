Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone of Large Cavitation Tunnel at NSTL

DRDO-NSTL’s Large Cavitation Tunnel: On April 3, 2026, the Defence Minister laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Large Cavitation Tunnel (LCT) at the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The facility, a premium laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is set to significantly enhance India’s naval research and testing capabilities. It marks a pivotal step toward achieving technological self-reliance in the maritime defence sector.

Addressing scientists, researchers, and personnel at NSTL, the Defence Minister emphasised that this new initiative would allow India to design, develop, and test its own equipment, systems, and sub-systems using domestic resources. This move will strengthen India’s position as a powerful naval force and a leader in defence technology. “Until now, even after successfully developing equipment, systems, and sub-systems, we often had to look abroad for critical testing. This situation will now change. This facility is not merely an infrastructure project, but an enabling system, which will strengthen our capabilities in advancing propulsion systems, enable focused efforts on noise reduction, and further enhance stealth capabilities,” he said.

The Defence Minister highlighted that the new facility would serve as a foundational backbone for designing and developing submarines and ships, supporting future advancements in naval engineering and maritime defence systems. It is expected to drive the development of next-generation naval platforms, contributing to India’s security infrastructure.

Describing the project as a symbol of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), the Defence Minister noted that the government’s push for self-reliance is deeply intertwined with national security. He acknowledged the challenges India has faced but praised the concerted efforts of the domestic industry, academia, MSMEs, youth, and researchers, which have led the country towards achieving full self-reliance in several sectors.

During his visit, the Defence Minister was briefed on the NSTL’s ongoing projects and programmes by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman of DRDO.

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Advancements in Underwater Systems and Autonomous Maritime Technologies

The Defence Minister also visited the Seakeeping and Manoeuvring Basin, where he witnessed a demonstration of advanced underwater systems, including torpedoes, naval mines, decoys, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). One of the key highlights of his visit was a live demonstration of a swarm of man-portable AUVs, showcasing India’s growing expertise in autonomous maritime operations and next-generation underwater warfare technologies.

These demonstrations underscore India’s increasing focus on developing future-ready defence systems, particularly in the domain of underwater warfare. The Defence Minister also inspected vital products resulting from spin-off technologies developed by the Naval Systems Materials cluster labs following Operation Sindoor, a successful initiative aimed at enhancing India’s naval capabilities.

Strategic Importance of the Large Cavitation Tunnel

The Large Cavitation Tunnel (LCT) is conceived as a strategic national asset, aimed at strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities in hydrodynamic research. It will play a critical role in supporting the design and development of next-generation ships, submarines, and underwater platforms.

Sanctioned by the Government and being executed in a turnkey mode with international technical collaboration, the LCT reflects a seamless blend of global expertise and domestic innovation. Once operational, the facility will be one of a kind, capable of conducting both closed-loop simulations essential for submarine studies and free-surface simulations critical for surface ship research, all within a single integrated setup.

The LCT’s advanced capabilities will significantly enhance India’s shipbuilding ecosystem. It will enable the precise validation of hydrodynamic designs and propulsion systems for major naval platforms, including destroyers and aircraft carriers. This facility is expected to become a cornerstone of India’s naval research infrastructure, enabling the country to develop cutting-edge technologies for its maritime forces.

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A Future of Advanced Naval Research

The Defence Minister commended NSTL for its pioneering work in several key areas, including torpedo systems, underwater mines, decoys, and AUVs. He also acknowledged the ongoing research in lithium-ion battery development, a crucial element for the future of underwater systems and future warfare preparedness.

Urging NSTL to continue its dedicated efforts in nation-building, the Defence Minister emphasised that the systems and technologies developed at the facility would significantly enhance the confidence and morale of sailors deployed at sea. Reliable and robust technological support is vital in boosting the operational effectiveness of India’s defence forces, particularly in the context of an increasingly complex global security environment.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.

The Large Cavitation Tunnel at NSTL is a significant leap forward in India’s quest for technological self-reliance in naval defence systems. As the country continues to focus on indigenous capabilities, this facility will provide the necessary infrastructure to support India’s future naval engineering and strategic defence objectives. By empowering domestic industry, enhancing research capabilities, and fostering innovation, India is positioning itself to become a formidable naval power in the years to come.

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