PM Modi, Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara

India PM Narendra Modi, Spain PM Pedro Sanchez to open Tata-Airbus C-295 production facility: Vadodara, India (October 28, 2024): India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will today jointly open the Tata-Airbus joint venture’s state-of-the-art facility to manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat. This facility, which is India’s first private sector production facility to manufacture military aircraft in the country, is dedicated to the manufacturing of the C-295 military transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

C-295: A Versatile Military Transport Aircraft

The C-295 is a medium-lift military transport aircraft known for its versatility and ability to operate from short runways and harsh environments. It can perform a wide range of missions, including troop transport, medical evacuation, cargo delivery, and aerial firefighting.

India-Airbus Deal: A Strategic Partnership

In 2021, the Indian government signed a contract with Airbus to acquire 56 C-295MW transport aircraft. The deal, valued at approximately €2.2 billion, marked a significant milestone in India’s efforts to modernize its military aviation fleet. The agreement also included a provision for the transfer of technology and the establishment of a manufacturing facility in India.

The Tata–Airbus joint venture is a result of this strategic partnership. The facility in Vadodara will not only produce C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force but will also serve as a hub for aerospace manufacturing and technology transfer. This will contribute to the growth of India’s aerospace industry and create numerous job opportunities.

The inauguration of the Vadodara facility is a testament to India’s growing capabilities in defense manufacturing. It signifies the country’s commitment to self-reliance and its emergence as a global aerospace and defense manufacturing hub.

