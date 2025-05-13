India Will Not Succumb to Pakistan’s Nuclear Blackmail: Modi

Operation Sindoor – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation: New Delhi, India – May 12, 2025 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a resolute address to the nation tonight, declared that India will not yield to nuclear blackmail, a direct warning to Pakistan amidst escalating tensions. This firm stance followed India’s “Operation Sindoor,” a series of targeted strikes against terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan. Modi’s message underscores India’s preparedness to act decisively against terrorism, regardless of nuclear threats, and comes amid reports of alarming intelligence regarding potential Pakistani nuclear deployment.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Blackmail and International Concerns

Central to Modi‘s address was his firm stance against nuclear blackmail. “India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail,” he declared, sending a clear message to Islamabad.

This statement gains critical context in light of recent diplomatic activity. Sources indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in extensive phone calls with both Islamabad and New Delhi prior to the Indian strikes. These calls were reportedly prompted by alarming intelligence suggesting that elements within the Pakistani Army were contemplating the use of nuclear weapons to deter India’s conventional military superiority.

The intelligence, which remains classified, is believed to have detailed specific plans and potential scenarios for nuclear deployment. Rubio’s urgent communications aimed to de-escalate the situation and emphasize the catastrophic consequences of such actions.

READ: Operation Sindoor: India Blames Pakistan of Violation of Ceasefire Agreement



READ: Operation Sindoor: India Foils Pakistan’s Retaliatory Strikes, Neutralizes Lahore Air Defence System

Modi’s address, delivered in the wake of the successful “Operation Sindoor,” detailed the events leading up to the strikes, which were triggered by the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22nd. Modi paid tribute to the Indian armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists, praising their courage and precision in executing the operation.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name but it’s a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country. Operation ‘Sindoor’ is our unwavering commitment to justice,” Modi stated, highlighting the effectiveness of India‘s retaliatory action. He revealed that Indian forces destroyed key terrorist infrastructure, including bases in Bahawalpur and Muridke, eliminating over 100 “dreaded terrorists.”

The Prime Minister also addressed Pakistan’s response, condemning their targeting of Indian schools, colleges, and civilian areas. “Pakistan was deeply disappointed and frustrated by this action of India. It was bewildered and in this bewilderment it did another cowardly act. Instead of supporting India’s strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India itself,” Modi asserted. He further highlighted the failure of Pakistan’s military response, stating that their drones and missiles were easily neutralized by India’s air defense system.

Modi further emphasized that India would not distinguish between state-sponsored terrorism and the masterminds of terror. “During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

READ: Opeartion Sindoor: India Hits 9 Terror Camps in Pakistan, PoK

READ: DRDO Tests Cooled Scramjet Combustor for Hypersonic Missiles

Terror and talks cannot go together: India

Modi reiterated India’s clear stance on dialogue with Pakistan, stating, “Terror and talks cannot go together… Terror and trade cannot go together…. Water and blood cannot flow together.” He also emphasized that any future talks would focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Prime Minister concluded his address by reaffirming India’s commitment to peace, while stressing the necessity of strength. “The path of peace also goes through power. Humanity should move towards peace and prosperity. Every Indian should be able to live in peace, and can fulfill the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). For this, it is very necessary for India to be powerful. And it is also necessary to use this power when required. And in the last few days, India has done just that.”

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for restraint and dialogue. However, Modi’s firm stance indicates that India is prepared to defend its national security interests with decisive action, regardless of nuclear threats.

READ: Aeroshul Technologies to Build Loitering Munition Swarm for Indian Army

Like this: Like Loading...