Operation Sindoor: India Foils Pakistan’s Retaliatory Strikes, Neutralizes Lahore Air Defence System

Operation Sindoor: India-Pakistan Conflict Escalates, Indian Military Destroys Pakistani Self Defence Radar Near Lahore: New Delhi – The volatile situation between India and Pakistan has escalated dramatically over the last 24 hours, transforming a calculated Indian counter-terrorist strike into a dangerous exchange along the border and the Line of Control (LoC). Following India’s “Operation Sindoor” on the night of May 6th-7th – a response to the tragic Pahalgam massacre last month – Pakistan attempted a significant military retaliation on the night of May 7th and 8th, which Indian authorities state was decisively “negated.” In a swift and “proportionate response,” Indian Armed Forces subsequently targeted and neutralized key Pakistani air defence infrastructure, including a critical radar system near Lahore.

The confirmation of these events came via a strongly worded press release from India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), the official communication department of the Government of India, on May 8th, 2025.

Pakistan’s Attempted Retaliation and Indian Interception

According to the PIB statement, after India’s “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes under Operation Sindoor – which New Delhi had emphasized did not target Pakistani military establishments but warned of a “suitable response” if Indian military targets were hit – Pakistan initiated a widespread offensive.

On the night of May 7th-8th, Pakistan reportedly “attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India.” The list of targeted locations is extensive and indicates a broad scope of attack, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. The attacks were carried out using a combination of “drones and missiles.”

However, the Indian military states these offensive actions were “neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.” The statement added, “The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.” This successful interception highlights the effectiveness of India’s multi-layered air defence network.

India’s “Proportionate Response”: Lahore Radar Neutralized

In direct response to Pakistan’s aggression against its military installations, Indian Armed Forces launched retaliatory actions on the morning of May 8th. The PIB stated, “Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan.”

Critically, the official release confirmed: “It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.” The destruction of a strategic air defence asset in the vicinity of a major Pakistani city and military hub like Lahore represents a significant tactical achievement for India and a substantial blow to Pakistan’s defensive capabilities in the region. This action underscores India’s resolve to not only defend its territory but also to impose costs for escalatory actions.

LoC Heats Up: Civilian Casualties Amidst Heavy Firing

Parallel to these aerial engagements, the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has also deteriorated sharply. The PIB reported that “Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Tragically, this shelling has resulted in significant civilian casualties on the Indian side. “Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing,” the official statement confirmed. India asserts it was “compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.”

India’s Stance: Committed to Non-Escalation, But Ready

Despite the gravity of the exchanges, the Indian government has reiterated its stance on de-escalation, albeit with a firm caveat. “Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military,” the PIB statement concluded.

This carefully worded assertion places the onus for further de-escalation squarely on Pakistan, while making it clear that India reserves the right and possesses the capability to respond to any provocations.

The events of May 7th and 8th mark the most serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan since the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in 2019. While “Operation Sindoor” was initially framed as a precise counter-terror operation, Pakistan’s subsequent attempt to hit multiple Indian military targets has significantly broadened the scope of the conflict. India’s successful defensive actions, coupled with its offensive military response in neutralizing the Lahore air defence system, send a clear message of its preparedness and willingness to escalate quid pro quo. International calls for restraint are mounting as the region holds its breath against the prospect of a wider conflict.

