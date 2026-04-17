Norway: Rheinmetall and Andøy Municipality Sign Agreement for New Satellite Test Centre

Rheinmetall Satellite Test Centre in Andøy Municipality in Norway: Rheinmetall Nordic AS and the Norwegian municipality of Andøy have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish the Rheinmetall Integrated Process Facility (RhIPF) at Prærien Business Park in Andenes. This new facility is set to serve as a satellite test centre, playing a key role in strengthening the growing space and defence industry cluster at Andøy.

New Facility to Strengthen Andøya ’s Role as a Space and Defence Hub

The agreement outlines the shared intentions of both parties to proceed with the necessary land leasing, zoning, and construction processes for the proposed facility. Rheinmetall Nordic is tasked with providing the technical specifications and documentation needed for planning and permitting, while Andøy Municipality will assist in ensuring access to critical infrastructure and facilitating an efficient approval process.

The planned Rheinmetall Integrated Process Facility will focus on satellite testing and contribute to the development of Andøya’s growing reputation as a leading hub for space and defence-related activities. The new facility is expected to bring significant industrial development to the area, creating new opportunities for local businesses and enhancing the region’s standing in the global space and defence sectors.

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Key Milestone in Regional Collaboration

Morten Kjørum, CEO of Rheinmetall Nordic AS, expressed his gratitude for the ongoing collaboration with Andøy Municipality, emphasising the importance of their combined efforts to make the project a reality. “We greatly appreciate the constructive collaboration with Andøy Municipality and look forward to continuing our close cooperation as we advance this project at Andøya. The municipality’s commitment and proactive support are essential to realizing this strategically important facility, and we are encouraged by the progress to date,” Kjørum said.

Kjell Are Johansen, Mayor of Andøy Municipality, highlighted the significance of the project for the local community. “We are very pleased that Rheinmetall has chosen Andøya for this important strategic initiative. The project represents significant industrial development, new opportunities for our community, and further strengthens Andøya’s position as a leading hub for space and defence-related activities,” Johansen remarked.

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Next Steps and Future Plans

Both parties are now focused on finalising the lease agreement and a potential development agreement, with construction preparations expected to move forward pending approval of the necessary plans. The project remains contingent on a final investment decision by Rheinmetall AG, and the company will retain exclusive rights to a designated area in Andøy.

The planned satellite test centre is expected to bring a boost to the region’s infrastructure and economy, supporting the continued growth of both the space and defence industries in Northern Norway.

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