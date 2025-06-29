NEET-UG 2025 Re-Test for Candidates Affected by Power Outage in Madhya Pradesh: High Court

NEET-UG 2025 Re-Test for Candidates Affected by Power Outage in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – June 30, 2025 – In a significant relief for a group of medical aspirants, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a re-test of the NEET-UG 2025 examination for candidates who were adversely affected by a power outage at examination centers in Indore and Ujjain. This decision, delivered by Justice Subodh Abhyankar, comes in response to a batch of writ petitions filed by the aggrieved students.

The Court’s order emphasizes that the petitioners were placed at a disadvantage through no fault of their own, making a re-test a necessary measure to ensure fairness. “This Court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner/s has/have made out a case for interference under Article 14 as her/they, without there being any fault on their part, was/were put into a disadvantageous position due to power outage, which condition did not prevail in the other examination centre or even in the same centre where some of the students were sitting at favorable spots having sufficient natural light,” the Court stated in its order.

READ: DRDO’s Quantum Technology Research Centre Opened in Delhi



The High Court further clarified that the counseling process for these petitioners will be subject to the result of their re-test. Crucially, the petitioners’ rank will be determined solely on the basis of their performance in this re-examination. The relief, however, is specifically applicable only to those petitioners who had filed their petitions before June 3, 2025, which was the date of publication of the provisional answer key.

During the hearing, to ascertain the exact difficulty faced by the petitioners, Justice Abhyankar took an unusual step: he ordered the lights of the courtroom to be switched off. The Court noted that even with large windows, only a limited amount of natural light, in a dim manner, permeated the courtroom. This observation led the Court to infer the significant difficulties likely faced by the petitioners in their examination centers, which may not have had similar large windows or natural light sources.

READ: BCAS Revokes Security Clearance of Turkey’s Çelebi Aviation

This ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court underscores the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the interests of students and ensuring a level playing field, particularly in high-stakes examinations like NEET-UG, where even minor disruptions can have profound impacts on a candidate’s future.

READ: Rajnath Singh Approves 5th Gen AMCA Fighter for IAF

Like this: Like Loading...