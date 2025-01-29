ISRO creates history with 100th successful satellite launch

ISRO’s 100th successful satellite launch: Sriharikota, India – In a momentous achievement for the Indian space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully launched its 100th satellite mission. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite lifted off flawlessly from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This landmark mission marks a significant milestone in India’s space journey, solidifying its position as a major player in the global space arena. The successful launch of NVS-02 will further enhance India’s indigenous navigation system, NavIC, providing improved positioning, velocity, and timing services across the country and beyond.

The launch was conducted after a 27-hour countdown and the 50.9-metre tall indigenously made rocket took off at around 6.23 am from the second launch pad in Sriharikota. The role of GSLV-F15 with its indigenous cryogenic stage was to place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This comes after the success of the GSLV-F12 mission that carried navigation satellite NVS-01 on May 29, 2023.

ISRO carried out its first ever rocket launch from Sriharikota in southern India on August 10, 1979, when an experimental flight Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3 E10) carrying the Rohini Technology Payload took off from the facility. Interestingly, former president A P J Abdul Kalam was then with ISRO and was the Director of that mission. The first major success from the port was the launch of the Rohini satellite, RS-1, on July 18, 1980.

ISRO scores historic century

100th Mission: This historic launch marks ISRO’s 100th successful space mission, a testament to the organization’s dedication, expertise, and consistent track record of accomplishment.

NVS-02: The primary objective of this mission was to successfully deploy the NVS-02 navigation satellite into its intended orbit. NVS-02 is a crucial component of the NavIC system, designed to provide accurate and reliable positioning data for various applications, including:

Navigation: Enhancing terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation across India.

Precision Agriculture: Assisting farmers with precise crop monitoring and resource management.

Disaster Management: Supporting search and rescue operations during emergencies.

Strategic Applications: Enhancing national security and defense capabilities.

GSLV-F15:

The GSLV-F15, a powerful launch vehicle equipped with an indigenous cryogenic upper stage, successfully injected the NVS-02 satellite into the desired orbit, demonstrating the reliability and sophistication of India’s launch vehicle technology.

Significance of NavIC: India’s indigenous navigation system, NavIC, is crucial for reducing reliance on foreign positioning systems like GPS. It provides a strategic advantage for the country and enables a wide range of applications across various sectors.

ISRO Chairman, V. Narayanan said that this 100th successful launch is a momentous occasion for ISRO and the entire nation. It reflects the dedication and hard work of our scientists and engineers. “The successful deployment of NVS-02 will further strengthen NavIC and provide significant benefits to the people of India.”

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh also congratulated the entire ISRO team on this remarkable achievement. “This 100th successful launch is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology. The successful deployment of NVS-02 will further enhance India’s strategic autonomy and contribute significantly to national development.”

The Road Ahead

This successful launch further solidifies India’s position as a leading space power. ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration with ambitious projects like Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan, and Aditya-L1. The organization’s dedication to innovation and excellence promises a bright future for India’s space program.

