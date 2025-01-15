Indian Navy Inducts 3 warships – INS Vaghsheer, INS Nilgiri and INS Surat

INS Vaghsheer, INS Nilgiri, INS Surat join Indian Navy: Mumbai, January 15, 2025 – In a historic event that underscores India’s growing naval prowess and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, the Indian Navy today commissioned three frontline combatants: INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project.

This unprecedented triple commissioning ceremony at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, signifies a significant leap forward in India’s naval combat potential. All three platforms have been meticulously designed and constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, a testament to the nation’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance in defense production.

INS Nilgiri

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of Project 17A, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates. Incorporating cutting-edge stealth features and reduced radar signatures, Nilgiri boasts state-of-the-art technology, making it a formidable asset.

INS Surat

INS Surat, the culmination of the Project 15B destroyer program, follows in the footsteps of the Kolkata-class destroyers (Project 15A), featuring substantial improvements in design and enhanced capabilities. Both Nilgiri and Surat have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and are equipped with a formidable array of advanced sensors and weapons systems, many of which are indigenously developed or procured through strategic collaborations with global leaders in defense technology.

These warships are equipped with modern aviation facilities, enabling them to operate a diverse range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the recently inducted MH-60R, both during day and night operations. Features such as a Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and a Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless and efficient helicopter operations under all conditions. Furthermore, both Nilgiri and Surat incorporate specific accommodations to support a sizeable complement of women officers and sailors, reflecting the Navy’s progressive strides towards gender inclusivity in frontline combat roles.

INS Vaghsheer

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is renowned for its stealth and versatility. It is considered one of the most silent and capable diesel-electric submarines globally, designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations. Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, Vaghsheer also features modular construction, enabling future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

The simultaneous commissioning of these three cutting-edge platforms underscores India’s remarkable progress in defense self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding. Each vessel has undergone rigorous trials, including comprehensive assessments of machinery, hull integrity, fire-fighting, damage control, and navigation and communication systems at sea, ensuring their full operational readiness for deployment.

This historic event not only enhances the Indian Navy’s maritime strength but also serves as a powerful symbol of India’s remarkable achievements in defense manufacturing and self-sufficiency. It is a momentous occasion for the Indian Navy and the nation as a whole, solidifying India’s commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defense ecosystem.

