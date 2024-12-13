IAF Will Procure 12 More Sukhoi 30-MKI Jets from HAL

MoD orders 12 more Sukhoi 30-MKI Jets from HAL:New Delhi, December 12, 2024: In a significant move to bolster India’s air power and support the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets. The deal, valued at approximately Rs 13,500 crore, includes associated equipment and is aimed at enhancing the Indian Air Force‘s operational capabilities.

The 12 Su-30MKI aircraft, which will be manufactured at HAL’s Nasik division, will incorporate a significant amount of indigenous content, estimated at 62.6%. This achievement is a direct result of the ongoing indigenization efforts in India’s defense industry, with several components being manufactured domestically.

READ: ISRO’s PSLV-C59 Launches ESA’s Proba-3 Mission

The induction of these advanced fighter jets will undoubtedly strengthen India’s air defense capabilities and contribute to the country’s overall defense preparedness. The Su-30MKI, a versatile multi-role fighter aircraft, is known for its superior performance and advanced weaponry systems.

This procurement deal signifies India’s commitment to modernizing its armed forces and reducing reliance on foreign military hardware. By investing in indigenous defense manufacturing, India aims to achieve self-reliance and boost its strategic autonomy.

READ: DRDO Successfully Testfires Guided Pinaka Missile System

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL) is India’s premier aerospace and defense company. It plays a crucial role in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and modernisation of aircraft, helicopters, engines and accessories. HAL has been instrumental in India’s self-reliance in the defense sector. With a rich legacy of innovation and excellence, HAL continues to contribute to India’s defense capabilities.

READ: Antariksha Abhyas 2024: India Conducts Maiden Space Warfare Exercise

Sukhoi 30-MKI Jets

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twin-engine, two-seat, supermaneuverable multirole fighter aircraft. It is a heavily modified version of the original Su-30. With a maximum takeoff weight of 34,000 kg, the Su-30MKI is equipped with a powerful Phazotron NIIP Bars radar, capable of tracking multiple targets and guiding a variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles. The aircraft can carry a wide range of weapons, including R-77, R-27, and R-73 air-to-air missiles, as well as Kh-29T and Kh-31 anti-ship missiles. Its advanced avionics and powerful engines enable the Su-30MKI to perform a variety of missions, including air superiority, ground attack, and maritime strike.

READ: Govt Approves Nuclear Submarines, MQ-9B Drones for Military

Like this: Like Loading...