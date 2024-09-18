GRSE bags order for 4 more MPVs from German Company

GRSE bags major MPV order from German company: Kolkata, India – Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), a state owned Indian shipyard, has secured a significant follow-up order from a German company for the construction of four additional Multipurpose Vessels (MPVs). This news comes after GRSE successfully secured an initial contract for four MPVs in June 2024.

Securing a Major Follow On Order

Building on its initial success, GRSE has now been chosen by Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, a German ship owner, to construct four additional MPVs.

This brings the total number of vessels under construction for the German company to eight. With an approximate order value of $108 Million, this contract signifies a major achievement for GRSE. The contracts for the additional ships are expected to be signed between October 2024 and March 2025.

GRSE: A Legacy of Shipbuilding Excellence

GRSE boasts a distinguished legacy in Indian shipbuilding. Established in 1784, it holds the distinction of becoming the first shipyard of independent India to build a warship for the Indian Navy – the Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) INS Ajay, commissioned in 1961. Over the years, GRSE has grown into a leading force in the industry, contributing significantly to India’s maritime defense capabilities.

Beyond Warships: Diversifying Expertise

While renowned for its warship construction, GRSE has actively diversified its expertise. The shipyard has successfully delivered vessels for various purposes, including the first-ever Indian Export Warship “CGS Barracuda” for the Government of Mauritius, a Fast Patrol Vessel “SCG PS Zoroaster” for Seychelles, and an Ocean-Going Cargo & Passenger Ferry Vessel “MV Ma Lisha” for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

With over 790 platforms built, including 109 warships for various Indian and international clients, GRSE remains a leader in Indian shipbuilding.

GRSE’s capabilities extend beyond shipbuilding and ship repair. The company actively engages in engine production and other engineering activities, manufacturing deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges, and marine pumps. This additional order from a German company underscores GRSE’s growing reputation as a versatile and reliable shipbuilder on the global stage.

