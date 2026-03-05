Major Gubernatorial Shake-up: President Appoints New Governors for West Bengal, Delhi, and Bihar.

NEW DELHI — In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the President of India has announced a major reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across several states and Union Territories. The changes, effective from the date each official assumes charge, include high-profile transfers and the acceptance of a key resignation.

Change of Guard in West Bengal and Delhi

The reshuffle was triggered by the resignation of Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, which has been formally accepted by the President. In his place, R.N. Ravi, who previously served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been moved to take charge of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the national capital sees a significant change in leadership. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the former diplomat, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He succeeds Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been reassigned to serve as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Key Appointments and Transfers

The presidential order outlines a series of shifts involving veteran political leaders and military veterans:

Maharashtra & Telangana: Jishnu Dev Varma moves from Telangana to take the helm as Governor of Maharashtra. He is replaced in Telangana by Shiv Pratap Shukla , the outgoing Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

moves from Telangana to take the helm as Governor of Maharashtra. He is replaced in Telangana by , the outgoing Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Bihar: In a notable appointment, Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named the Governor of Bihar, bringing a background of distinguished military service to the Raj Bhavan.

In a notable appointment, has been named the Governor of Bihar, bringing a background of distinguished military service to the Raj Bhavan. Himachal Pradesh & Tamil Nadu: Kavinder Gupta , previously the Lt. Governor of Ladakh, will take over as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar , the Governor of Kerala, has been tasked with additional responsibility to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

, previously the Lt. Governor of Ladakh, will take over as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, , the Governor of Kerala, has been tasked with additional responsibility to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Nagaland: Veteran leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland.

Summary of New Appointments

State / UT Appointee Previous Role West Bengal R.N. Ravi Governor of Tamil Nadu Delhi (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu (New Appointment) Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma Governor of Telangana Bihar Syed Ata Hasnain Lt. General (Retired) Telangana Shiv Pratap Shukla Governor of Himachal Pradesh Ladakh (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena Lt. Governor of Delhi Himachal Pradesh Kavinder Gupta Lt. Governor of Ladakh Nagaland Nand Kishore Yadav (New Appointment) State / UT Appointee Previous Role West Bengal R.N. Ravi Governor of Tamil Nadu Delhi (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu (New Appointment) Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma Governor of Telangana Bihar Syed Ata Hasnain Lt. General (Retired) Telangana Shiv Pratap Shukla Governor of Himachal Pradesh Ladakh (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena Lt. Governor of Delhi Himachal Pradesh Kavinder Gupta Lt. Governor of Ladakh Nagaland Nand Kishore Yadav (New Appointment)

