General Upendra takes charge as new Army Chief

General Upendra Dwivedi takes charge: The new Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, has operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan. He has also served as Vice Chief of the Army and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command. General Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army.

“He assumes the appointment with a wealth of strategic acumen and operational experience in challenging scenarios and diverse terrain,” Indian Army said.

Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, General Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.

He took charge of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time when India is facing various security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

READ: Modi 3.0: PM retains key ministers, inducts new faces in revamped cabinet

As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force on the Centre’s ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands. An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, General Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.

In his long and distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments. The command appointments of General Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

READ: SpacePixxel bags MoD order for miniaturized satellites

As Northern Army commander, General Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for the planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

During this period, the officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China to resolve the vexed border issue, they said. He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

READ: Zen Technologies delivers Zen ADS HK anti-drone system to army

Like this: Like Loading...