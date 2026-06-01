General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Office as India’s Third CDS

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General NS Raja Subramani, India’s new Chief of Defence Staff: NEW DELHI — In a seamless transition at the apex of India’s military establishment, General NS Raja Subramani today officially took charge as the nation’s third Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He succeeds General Anil Chauhan, who completed his tenure yesterday, May 30, 2026.

Stepping into the South Block office, General Raja Subramani inherits the mantle of India’s top military officer at a watershed moment for national security. Beyond the ceremonial changing of the guard, the new CDS immediately signaled the strategic trajectory of his tenure, distilling his vision into a potent, forward-looking acronym: JAI — Jointness, Atmanirbharat (self-reliance), and Integration.

Addressing the media shortly after assuming office, General Raja Subramani emphasized that these three pillars will define his roadmap for the Indian Armed Forces. “Our focus will be unswervingly on JAI,” the CDS stated. “Achieving seamless jointness among our three services, accelerating Atmanirbharat to ensure our security is backed by indigenous teeth, and driving deep structural integration are the absolute imperatives for future multi-domain warfare.“

As CDS, General Raja Subramani concurrently takes over as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). This dual-hatted role places him at the absolute center of India’s military transformation, tasking him with bridging the gap between the uniform and the civilian bureaucracy while reshaping the country’s war-fighting doctrine.

A Storied Four-Decade Military Journey

A highly decorated infantry officer with over forty years of distinguished service, General Raja Subramani brings an exhaustive operational resume to the post. His career spans counter-insurgency operations, high-altitude mountain warfare, military intelligence, and high-level strategic administration.

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of The Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985, after graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), he spent decades cutting his teeth in some of the country’s most volatile operational theaters.

His command record reads like a tour through India’s complex security matrix:

Counter-Insurgency: He commanded the 16 Garhwal Rifles during intensive counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino , and later served as Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Border Management: He led the 168 Infantry Brigade in the sensitive environment of Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently commanded the 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a delicate operational phase along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Conventional Might: In a milestone appointment, he commanded the prestigious 2 Corps—one of the Indian Army’s premier strike corps positioned on the Western Front.

Defence analysts point out that this balanced exposure to both the northern borders facing China and the western borders facing Pakistan gives the new CDS a holistic, panoramic understanding of India’s primary geopolitical threats.

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The Bridge Between Intelligence, Diplomacy, and Policy

What sets General Raja Subramani apart, however, is not just his frontline grit, but his extensive grooming in higher defence management and strategic planning.

He has navigated the corridors of international diplomacy as India’s Defence Attaché to Kazakhstan and mastered the shadows of statecraft as the Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence. His operational planning acumen was sharpened during crucial tenures as Colonel General Staff (Operations) and Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at the Eastern Command.

Furthermore, his influence on the human capital of the military is profound. He has shaped generations of future leaders, first as a Divisional Officer at the NDA and later as the Chief Instructor (Army) at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington.

Before elevating to the absolute top tier of military leadership, he served as the Chief of Staff at Headquarters Northern Command, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 2024 to July 2025. Crucially, his most recent assignment since September 2025 as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) ensured he was directly involved in crafting India’s overarching national security policies before pinning on the four stars of the CDS.

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Academic Depth for Modern Warfare

In an era where wars are fought as much with intellectual agility and technological asymmetry as they are with boots on the ground, General Raja Subramani’s academic credentials stand out.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from the University of Madras.

This blend of international exposure and rigorous academic grounding will be vital as he steers India through a profound transition.

The Road Ahead: Delivering on ‘JAI’

The office of the CDS, established in late 2019, was envisioned to break down service silos and prepare India for modern, networked, and hybrid conflicts. In his first address to the media after taking the charge, General Subramani said he would implement prime minister Narendra modi’s vision of jai – jointness, atmanirbharata (self-reliance in defence) and integration.

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