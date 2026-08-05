Gameskraft vs. ED: Karnataka HC Rejects Arguments Shielding Administrative Documents From Scrutiny

Here is a chronological look at how the Gameskraft vs. ED legal battle unfolded, leading to a landmark ruling on judicial review.

2024: A complaint is registered against Gameskraft alleging fraudulent online gaming operations. An investigation is initiated, which eventually leads to a police closure report.

6 Months Later: Despite the police closure report, the ED steps in, launching search and seizure operations based on the same alleged offense. The Despite the police closure report, the ED steps in, launching search and seizure operations based on the same alleged offense. The ED alleges a money laundering scheme worth roughly ₹250 crore tied to deceptive user practices and bogus business expenditures. (Note: Gameskraft later discontinued its business following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025).

The Legal Challenge: Gameskraft approaches the Karnataka High Court, filing two writ petitions to quash the ED’s ECIR and the search-and-seizure operations.

The ED’s Objection: The agency counters that the petitions are not maintainable because an ECIR is merely an internal administrative document, not an FIR, and thus cannot be challenged under standard criminal procedure avenues.

Earlier This Year: The Karnataka High Court declares the arrest of Gameskraft’s founders by the ED for this same 2024 offense to be illegal.