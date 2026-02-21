Exponent One Energy Founder Sandeep Divakaran Raises Pre-seed Funding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, Calls It a New Chapter in India’s Governance Journey

Exponent One is led by Sandeep Divakaran, a veteran in the auto and financing industry, who serves as the company’s Founder and CEO. The platform provides a 360-degree adaptive financing and asset management solution for electric commercial vehicles, helping driver-owners and fleet operators adopt and operate EVs by aligning financing structures to real earnings and real usage.

The SKS Advisor team, led by Navjot Nagure, Senior Associate, and Sandeep Kumar Singh, Managing Partner, guided Divakaran through every phase of the transaction — from term sheet negotiations to closing the deal.

This funding round is a crucial step for Exponent One, enabling it to expand its presence and enhance its platform’s capabilities as the demand for sustainable and economically viable electric vehicles rises. The company’s focus is on simplifying the transition to EVs for commercial users by offering tailored financial solutions.

