February 21, 2026

Exponent One Energy Founder Sandeep Divakaran Raises Pre-seed Funding

by News Team
Exponent Energy Funding: Bengaluru, India – Exponent One, the financing arm of Exponent Energy, has successfully raised $2 million in a pre-seed fundraise, with the round led by AdvantEdge. This funding is set to fuel the company’s mission to transform the electric vehicle (EV) landscape for commercial drivers and fleet operators.

Exponent One is led by Sandeep Divakaran, a veteran in the auto and financing industry, who serves as the company’s Founder and CEO. The platform provides a 360-degree adaptive financing and asset management solution for electric commercial vehicles, helping driver-owners and fleet operators adopt and operate EVs by aligning financing structures to real earnings and real usage.

The SKS Advisor team, led by Navjot Nagure, Senior Associate, and Sandeep Kumar Singh, Managing Partner, guided Divakaran through every phase of the transaction — from term sheet negotiations to closing the deal.

This funding round is a crucial step for Exponent One, enabling it to expand its presence and enhance its platform’s capabilities as the demand for sustainable and economically viable electric vehicles rises. The company’s focus is on simplifying the transition to EVs for commercial users by offering tailored financial solutions.

